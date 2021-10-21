Barn art a hopeful sign

Our century-old pink barn sits in an unfortunate trajectory on a treacherous curve on Old U.S. 59 Highway in rural Douglas County, just south of Lawrence. More than once, an over-served driver has topped the hill and launched their vehicle through the south side of the building. Whenever this happened my husband, Joe Skeeba, had to rebuild a large section of the impact wall, leaving an obvious repair.

This was the case in mid-September 2001. A neighbor who was helping with the construction suggested that Joe, an artist, paint a flag over the scarred area. We agreed and added the word “UNBREAKABLE” above it, to honor those affected by the 9/11 tragedies that had just occurred.

Over the next two decades, what used to be called “the pink barn” came to be a destination known as “the Flag Barn.”