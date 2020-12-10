Kansas works to bridge digital divide

TOPEKA — Kansas’ broadband czar says a new grant initiative will infuse tens of millions of dollars over the next decade into projects working to close the digital divide in underserved areas across Kansas.

Stanley Adams, director of the office of broadband development at the Kansas Department of Commerce, said the Broadband Acceleration Grant Program will provide $85 million over the next decade to qualifying areas with low connectivity.

Presenting Tuesday to the Special Committee on Economic Recovery, Adams told legislators the initiative is a major step toward adequate broadband services across Kansas.