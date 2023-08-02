 | Wed, Aug 02, 2023
KDOT secretary seeks solution for labor shortage

The state's 10-year Eisenhower transportation program is suffering from workforce shortages. KDOT secretary Calvin Reed said it's important to create a collaborative effort among state government, industry ,and college and universities, particularly to train more surveyors.

By

News

August 2, 2023 - 2:59 PM

Calvin Reed, the Kansas governor’s nominee for secretary of the Kansas Department of Transportation, said Kansas needs to address shortages in the transportation industry, starting with producing more land surveyors. Photo by (Kansas Reflector screen capture from Kansas Legislature video)

TOPEKA — Kansas Department of Transportation secretary Calvin Reed pointed to workforce shortages as a significant challenge to the state’s multibillion-dollar, 10-year Eisenhower transportation program.

Reed, nominated by Gov. Laura Kelly and endorsed by the Republican-led Senate Confirmation Oversight Committee, said an aging workforce in core areas of the industry were fundamental problems that government and private-sector employers had to address.

Reed highlighted one of those worrisome gaps, especially prominent in western Kansas, between demand and supply of professional land surveyors. Among the state’s nearly 3 million residents, only 258 are licensed land surveyors. The average age of this cadre of people responsible for defining boundaries of real property was 59.8 years, he said.

