Motorists traveling east of Moran will need to use an alternate route starting June 1.

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) plans to begin work on a project to replace the U.S. 54 bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad at Moran. The overpass is one-quarter mile east of the U.S. 54/U.S. 59 junction.

The highway will be closed at the work zone. U.S. 54 traffic will be placed on a state route detour along U.S. 59, K-31, and K-3.