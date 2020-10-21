Menu Search Log in

Kegler’s role at Pittsburg State grows

Jason Kegler, Moran, has been promoted to associate vice president for Student Life at Pittsburg State University.

Kegler’s responsibilities will include overseeing the staff and operations of the Department of University Housing. 

Kegler has been employed at PSU since 2014 where he has worked in a range of areas, including campus security, Title IX, and advising student organizations.

