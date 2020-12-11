Kelly appoints Lynn Rogers to fill treasurer’s position

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly on Thursday named Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers as Kansas’ next state treasurer, and he said he hopes to expand state programs designed to help farmers and prospective homeowners obtain low-interest loans.

The Democratic governor cited her 2018 running mate’s nearly 40-year career in banking as a key reason to appoint him treasurer. The office will become vacant Jan. 2, when Republican State Treasurer Jake LaTurner steps down to take the eastern Kansas seat in the U.S. House, which LaTurner won in November.

The treasurer, elected statewide, is the chief custodian of state funds, serves on the board of the pension system for teachers and government workers, and oversees a college savings program and one for families of people with disabilities. The treasurer also returns unclaimed property left with banks and other businesses to its owners, and the office has programs that make state funds available to banks so they can make low-interest loans to farmers and for home mortgages.