Kelly, bipartisan group of lawmakers promote tax cuts

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly and a bipartisan group of two dozen state legislators Monday proposed a $1 billion, three-year tax reform bill designed to provide every Kansan relief by reducing income, sales and property taxes.

The Democratic governor, two Republican senators, an independent senator as well as House and Senate Democrats endorsed the comprehensive strategy at a Statehouse news conference hours before the 2024 session would begin.

The legislation would eliminate immediately the state’s sales tax on groceries rather than wait until existing state law accomplished that step on Jan. 1, 2025. It would create a four-day, back-to-school sales tax holiday every August for families buying school supplies, computers and clothing. That could save Kansas consumers $5 million annually.