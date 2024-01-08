 | Mon, Jan 08, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Kelly, bipartisan group of lawmakers promote tax cuts

Gov. Laura Kelly and a bipartisan contingent of legislators are promoting a multiyear $1 billion tax reduction plan that delves into Kansas property, sales and income tax cuts.

By

News

January 8, 2024 - 3:16 PM

Gov. Laura Kelly and bipartisan group of legislators propose a property, sales and income tax reduction bill on the first day of the 2024 session. Photo by (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly and a bipartisan group of two dozen state legislators Monday proposed a $1 billion, three-year tax reform bill designed to provide every Kansan relief by reducing income, sales and property taxes.

The Democratic governor, two Republican senators, an independent senator as well as House and Senate Democrats endorsed the comprehensive strategy at a Statehouse news conference hours before the 2024 session would begin.

The legislation would eliminate immediately the state’s sales tax on groceries rather than wait until existing state law accomplished that step on Jan. 1, 2025. It would create a four-day, back-to-school sales tax holiday every August for families buying school supplies, computers and clothing. That could save Kansas consumers $5 million annually.

Related
April 19, 2021
January 17, 2020
December 16, 2019
December 9, 2019
Most Popular