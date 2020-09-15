Kelly: State Finance Council likely to stay political

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — Two days after a lengthy and contentious meeting with the GOP-led State Finance Council, Gov. Laura Kelly said she expected Republicans to continue using the meetings for political purposes at least until after the November election.

On Friday, the council agreed to extend Kelly’s emergency declaration that allowed the state to continue providing coronavirus-related services. The extension came only after Republican members demanded that Kelly, a Democrat, agree to a clause in the declaration that she did not intend to order another statewide closure of businesses.

Kelly had said repeatedly that she does not believe another statewide closure order will be necessary and she reiterated that on Monday. The extension will last until Oct. 15, when the council will have to vote on the issue again.