Iola 2006 champions head to Don Bain Hall of Fame

The 2006 Iola Fillies basketball state championship team will be formally inducted into the Don Bain Hall of Fame on Jan. 9, 2026, at Iola High School.
The induction ceremony will take place between the girls and boys varsity basketball games, with a reception to follow in the commons area.
The community is invited to join in celebrating this historic team and its lasting impact on Iola athletics.
2005–2006 Iola Fillies Varsity Roster
No. 1 – Kayleigh Strickler
No. 3 – Rosalyn Lewallen
No. 4 – Molly Stanley
No. 10 – Melissa Miller
No. 14 – Heather Rourk
No. 15 – Emily Larson
No. 23 – Tyner Apt
No. 25 – Sabrina Strickler
No. 32 – Marissa Scott
No. 40 – Misty Powelson
No. 42 – Emily Middleton
No. 44 – Alana Middleton
No. 50 – Megan Catron
Team Managers:
Courtney Collins
Reine Loflin
Head Coach:
Becky Carlson
Assistant Coaches:
Dennis Nevin
Pat Lonergan
The Iola community and alumni are encouraged to attend and help honor the legacy of the 2006 Fillies Basketball State Champions.