Iola 2006 champions head to Don Bain Hall of Fame

Don Bain Hall of Fame officials hope to memorialize the Iola High School Fillies 2006 state championship team as its newest inductee next year.

December 3, 2025 - 3:00 PM

The 2005-2006 Iola High School Fillies and coaches pose for a photo after winning the state championship. Don Bain Hall of Fame officials will induct them Jan. 9, 2026. Courtesy photo

The 2006 Iola Fillies basketball state championship team will be formally inducted into the Don Bain Hall of Fame on Jan. 9, 2026, at Iola High School. 

The induction ceremony will take place between the girls and boys varsity basketball games, with a reception to follow in the commons area.

The community is invited to join in celebrating this historic team and its lasting impact on Iola athletics.

2005–2006 Iola Fillies Varsity Roster

No. 1 – Kayleigh Strickler

No. 3 – Rosalyn Lewallen

No. 4 – Molly Stanley

No. 10 – Melissa Miller

No. 14 – Heather Rourk

No. 15 – Emily Larson

No. 23 – Tyner Apt

No. 25 – Sabrina Strickler

No. 32 – Marissa Scott

No. 40 – Misty Powelson

No. 42 – Emily Middleton

No. 44 – Alana Middleton

 No. 50 – Megan Catron

Team Managers:

Courtney Collins

Reine Loflin

Head Coach:

Becky Carlson

Assistant Coaches:

Dennis Nevin

Pat Lonergan

The Iola community and alumni are encouraged to attend and help honor the legacy of the 2006 Fillies Basketball State Champions.

