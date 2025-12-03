Iola 2006 champions head to Don Bain Hall of Fame

The 2006 Iola Fillies basketball state championship team will be formally inducted into the Don Bain Hall of Fame on Jan. 9, 2026, at Iola High School.

The induction ceremony will take place between the girls and boys varsity basketball games, with a reception to follow in the commons area.

The community is invited to join in celebrating this historic team and its lasting impact on Iola athletics.

2005–2006 Iola Fillies Varsity Roster

No. 1 – Kayleigh Strickler

No. 3 – Rosalyn Lewallen

No. 4 – Molly Stanley

No. 10 – Melissa Miller

No. 14 – Heather Rourk

No. 15 – Emily Larson

No. 23 – Tyner Apt

No. 25 – Sabrina Strickler

No. 32 – Marissa Scott

No. 40 – Misty Powelson

No. 42 – Emily Middleton

No. 44 – Alana Middleton

No. 50 – Megan Catron

Team Managers:

Courtney Collins

Reine Loflin

Head Coach:

Becky Carlson

Assistant Coaches:

Dennis Nevin

Pat Lonergan

The Iola community and alumni are encouraged to attend and help honor the legacy of the 2006 Fillies Basketball State Champions.