KS artist shares message of unity

A Lawrence crop artist will be featured in President-elect Joe Biden’s virtual inauguration Wednesday.

Stan Herd, known for elaborate portraits and other designs cut into fields, has crafted a message of unity for Wednesday’s celebration. He and his team carefully charred the phrase, “America United” in a former hay field outside Lawrence.

The 12-man crew finished Sunday. Herd tells KCUR the project, requested by the Biden-Harris inauguration team, was an easy one.