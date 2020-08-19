KS candidates diagnose Medicaid problem

TOPEKA — Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Barbara Bollier sought Tuesday to highlight GOP nominee Roger Marshall’s opposition to Medicaid expansion in Kansas and to federal legislation strengthening access to health coverage supported by the Affordable Care Act.

Bollier, a state senator from Mission Hills and a retired anesthesiologist, said during a conference call with other Kansas Democratic candidates for federal office that she had been a consistent advocate for Medicaid expansion and upgrading the ACA.

“The number one issue I hear about from Kansans is health care. That is why it is at the top of my list,” Bollier said. “I have an opponent who says do not expand Medicaid. We can do so much better as Kansans. We must move forward with health care reform.”