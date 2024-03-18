KSU engineer receives $500,000 grant

MANHATTAN — A Kansas State University Carl R. Ice College of Engineering researcher aims to ensure the sustainability of Kansas water resources in crop production by generating future climate scenarios so that producers can effect climate-smart practices.

Vaishali Sharda, assistant professor of biological and agricultural engineering, has received a more than $500,000 National Science Foundation award to develop and refine these models.

The five-year project intends to create an all-in-one system that can help crop producers better sustain water resources, as well as manage nutrients and soils.