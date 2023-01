LAHARPE — The finishing touches are being put on an ordinance that will hike sewer fees in LaHarpe starting in February.

The plan — which City Council members are expected to finalize at their Jan. 11 meeting — will increase meter fees to $40 a month, up from the current $32 charge, along with a .6-cent surcharge on every gallon of water over the first 1,000 gallons used each month.

The rate hikes are necessary because of several needed costly repairs to LaHarpe’s system.