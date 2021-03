LAHARPE — Add LaHarpe to the growing list of communities that were socked by exorbitant electric costs following last month’s’ bitterly cold weather.

City Council members have declared a state of financial emergency, necessary to apply for a low-interest loan made available by the state to pay the city’s $157,615.70 electric bill for February.

The February bill was nearly 10 times the amount LaHarpe normally pays each month (a shade under $17,000 monthly.)