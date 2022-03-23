 | Wed, Mar 23, 2022
Laundromat changes unfold

Margaret and Susie Bennett sold Bennett's Coin Laundry to Nicholas Crisp of Le Roy. The dry cleaning service has ended, but the wash-dry-fold and ironing service remain.

By

News

March 23, 2022 - 2:37 PM

Margaret, left, and Susie Bennett have sold Bennett’s Coin Laundry to Nicholas Crisp of Le Roy. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

Margaret Bennett is trading in her fabric softener for a paint brush.

“It’s not gonna be very exciting,” Bennett promised of her retirement, which became official Tuesday after she and daughter Susie signed over Bennett’s Coin Laundry to Nicholas Crisp of Le Roy.

“I’m going to be home mostly, painting fences and babysitting,” Bennett said, with one notable exception. “I want to go to Oklahoma to go to a casino. I am going to make my daughters loan me money so I can go to a casino, with no intention of ever paying them back.”

