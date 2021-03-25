Lawmakers consider changes to medical marijuana bill

TOPEKA — Proposed amendments to a bill creating the framework for medical marijuana legalization in Kansas would loosen the most restrictive regulations on patient-physician relationships and qualifying conditions.

If passed, House Bill 2184 would allow patients with certain qualifying conditions to obtain a physician’s recommendation to possess and use marijuana for treatment. Patients must maintain a 12-month relationship with the licensed physician before receiving the recommendation.

Members of the House Committee on Federal and State Affairs spent Monday and Tuesday proposing more than 10 amendments to the bill, with plans to act on these amendments today.