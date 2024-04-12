Lawmakers reform law to seize property

TOPEKA — Democratic Rep. Gail Finney ruffled state and local police officials and prosecutors seven years ago by publicly denouncing as unjust the state law allowing seizure of property based on mere suspicion of illegal activity and the daunting barrier to challenging those actions even if a defendant was never charged or convicted of a crime.

Finney, elected to represent a lower-income area of Wichita in the House, said the 1994 statute used by law enforcement to stuff their departmental coffers with millions of dollars annually in seized cash, vehicles and other property was a symbol of the erosion of fundamental rights and a reflection of a fractured justice system especially harmful to poor and minority Kansans.

“Kansas civil asset forfeiture laws threaten the constitutional rights, and violate the basic rights of property and due process, of our citizens,” Finney told lawmakers at the Capitol in 2017. “Kansans should be innocent until proven guilty.”