 | Mon, Dec 20, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Leftist millennial vows to remake Chile

Former leftist student leader Gabriel Boric vowed to remake Chile with a youth-led inclusive government to attack poverty and inequality.

By

News

December 20, 2021 - 9:05 AM

From left, Chilean presidential candidates Gabriel Boric, from the Apruebo Dignidad party, Jose Antonio Kast, from the Partido Republicano party, Yasna Provoste from the Constituent Unit party and Sebastian Sichel for the center-right government coalition, before a televised debate at TVN in Santiago, on Nov. 15, 2021. (Esteban Felix/Pool/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Former leftist student leader Gabriel Boric will be under quick pressure from his youthful supporters to fulfill his promises to remake Chile after the millennial politician scored a historic victory in the country’s presidential runoff election.

Boric spent months traversing Chile, vowing to bring a youth-led inclusive government to attack nagging poverty and inequality that he said are the unacceptable underbelly of a free market model imposed decades ago by the dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet.

The bold promise paid off. With 56% of the votes, Boric on Sunday handily defeated his opponent, far right lawmaker José Antonio Kast, and at age 35 was elected Chile’s youngest modern president.

Related
November 3, 2021
October 26, 2020
April 10, 2019
April 21, 2017
Most Popular