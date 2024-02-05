Library seeks new purpose for annex

The Iola Public Library is looking to turn a little-used asset into a gift for the community.

Just out the library’s back door is the Flewharty-Powell Annex, the home of the late Nancy Flewharty and left to the library in 2009.

Ever since, library officials have struggled to use the property to its fullest. Last year, a Flewharty-Powell Annex steering committee was formed to determine the future of the home. In discussions with an architect, the committee was told the home poses no restrictions on what they can do with the space.