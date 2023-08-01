Local merchants bring ‘Sandlot’ to Iola square

A group of local merchants is offering up a free night at the movies Friday, from the comfy confines of Iola’s downtown square.

The 1993 baseball classic “The Sandlot” will be shown on a 20-foot movie screen set up on the courthouse lawn.

“It’s an opportunity for us to give something back to the community,” said Gabe Gleason of Fillmore Coffeehouse and Plant Cafe, one of the organizers. Other sponsors are the Iola Pharmacy, Sonic Drive-in, Emprise Bank and 110 Lounge and Event Center.