 | Tue, Aug 01, 2023
Local merchants bring ‘Sandlot’ to Iola square

The 1993 baseball classic "The Sandlot" will be shown on the courthouse lawn on Friday evening, sponsored by local merchants as part of a new monthly Movie Night event. The event coincides with Iola's annual Sidewalk Sale.

By

News

August 1, 2023 - 1:18 PM

Scene from "The Sandlot." Photo by (Twentieth Century Fox/TNS)

A group of local merchants is offering up a free night at the movies Friday, from the comfy confines of Iola’s downtown square.

The 1993 baseball classic “The Sandlot” will be shown on a 20-foot movie screen set up on the courthouse lawn.

“It’s an opportunity for us to give something back to the community,” said Gabe Gleason of Fillmore Coffeehouse and Plant Cafe, one of the organizers. Other sponsors are the Iola Pharmacy, Sonic Drive-in, Emprise Bank and 110 Lounge and Event Center.

