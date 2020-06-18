Menu Search Log in

620 — a day for giving back

Downtown Iola merchants have a number of activities and special sales planned for Saturday's "620" shopping event. The celebration marks Saturday's date, and makes note of the 620 area code for most local phone users.

By

Local News

June 18, 2020 - 9:58 AM

Carla Capper displays new t-shirts for the nonprofit organization Wings of Warriors. Donations from this year’s “620” event will go to benefit the local cancer foundation. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

This Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. around the Iola square and downtown area, businesses and service providers will gather for a celebration of the “620” area code.

Hosted by the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce, the event is presented as a day of “cultivating pride, celebrating the community and most importantly, giving back.”

A percentage of total sales from the day will be donated to the Wings of Warriors Cancer Foundation.

