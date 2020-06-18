620 — a day for giving back

This Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. around the Iola square and downtown area, businesses and service providers will gather for a celebration of the “620” area code.
Hosted by the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce, the event is presented as a day of “cultivating pride, celebrating the community and most importantly, giving back.”
A percentage of total sales from the day will be donated to the Wings of Warriors Cancer Foundation.
