620 — a day for giving back

This Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. around the Iola square and downtown area, businesses and service providers will gather for a celebration of the “620” area code.

Hosted by the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce, the event is presented as a day of “cultivating pride, celebrating the community and most importantly, giving back.”

A percentage of total sales from the day will be donated to the Wings of Warriors Cancer Foundation.