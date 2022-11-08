A colorful tribute to veterans

Allen County Courthouse has gone green for Veterans Day.

The Kansas Association of Counties, along with several Kansas counties, announced county courthouses and other buildings and offices will be illuminated green this week.

The effort is called Operation Green Light, a new national collaborative initiative of KAC’s national partner, the National Association of Counties (NACO) to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges they face and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.