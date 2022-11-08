 | Tue, Nov 08, 2022
A colorful tribute to veterans

The Allen County Courthouse will be lighted in green this week in honor of Veterans Day.

Local News

November 8, 2022 - 2:14 PM

Green lights illuminate the doors to The Allen County Courthouse this week in honor of Veterans Day. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Allen County Courthouse has gone green for Veterans Day.

The Kansas Association of Counties, along with several Kansas counties, announced county courthouses and other buildings and offices will be illuminated green this week.

The effort is called Operation Green Light, a new national collaborative initiative of KAC’s national partner, the National Association of Counties (NACO) to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges they face and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.

