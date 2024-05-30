ACC starts search for president

Allen Community College trustees will continue discussion on the search for a new president at their next meeting Tuesday, June 11.

Bruce Moses resigned from the post after serving nearly two years, effective June 10. He is leaving to take a position with a college in California.

Trustees had a special meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss the process for his replacement. Nearly the entire meeting, which lasted more than an hour, took place in executive session, outside the public purview. Attorney Bob Johnson attended for legal guidance.

During the public portion, Chair Becky Nilges suggested trustees research companies that recruit executive candidates. They would discuss that at the next meeting.

No one was appointed as interim administrator.

Nilges said she also wants to meet with college personnel to offer them an update about the process.

Trustees also questioned what to do about a consulting firm they hired to evaluate Moses’s job performance. They previously approved spending up to $6,000 for the independent evaluation.

Trustees decided to ask the company to give them everything they had developed so far, but not proceed further.