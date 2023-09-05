Accident claims Yates Center man

Wayne Faulkner, Woodson County commissioner, was killed Monday afternoon in a car crash, while his wife, Karen, is recuperating at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.

Faulkner, age 72, was serving his first term as a commissioner. He was also a former Kansas Highway Patrolman and former Woodson County Sheriff.

According to WIBW news station and the KHP, Faulkner was driving north on US 75 on Monday afternoon and was turning left onto 130th Road in a Toyota truck when a Ford F150 hit the left rear corner of his vehicle.