Allen adds flags to honor veterans

Allen Community College is honoring veterans with a new display at the dining hall.

Flags representing all six branches of the military are hung across the top of one wall, underneath a large American flag. In the center is a POW/MIA flag to represent prisoners of war and those missing in action.

The display was organized by Josiah D’Albini, director of advancement, after he recently learned about benefits available to students who are veterans, or their dependents. D’Albini is pursuing a master’s degree and completed a practicum with Bobbie Haviland, Allen’s registrar. He was surprised to learn about the bureaucratic red tape needed to help veterans secure benefits, and wanted to create a better sense of community for veterans at Allen.

Most of the 30 or so students who receive veterans benefits at the college are dependents, such as a spouse or child of a veteran, he learned. A few students are deployed overseas.

“It’s a population I would love to see grow. I think they can give so much to our younger students because of their experience and wealth of knowledge,” D’Albini said.

Several faculty and staff members also are veterans, including Interim President John Masterson, who served in the Navy.

THE FLAG display was installed last week, just a few days before students left for the winter break. D’Albini said it immediately provoked questions and thoughtful conversations amongst students, faculty and staff.

“It’s given a lot of recognition to our veterans who are here throughout the campus,” he said.

For example, some questioned why the POW/MIA flag faces a different way than the other flags. That’s because of the way the flag is designed. In 1971, the wife of a military officer listed in action developed the idea of a national flag to remind Americans of service members who were never accounted for during the Vietnam War. The black-and-white silhouette, a strand of barbed wire and watchtower was designed by Newt Heisley, a former World War II pilot. Congress officially designated the POW/MIA flag in 1990, and the third Friday in September is National POW/MIA Recognition Day.

Allen’s new flag display also helps educate international students about the different branches of the military, D’Albini said. He talked to students who did not realize the U.S. has six branches: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and the new Space Force.

A few years ago, Allen added dozens of international flags over the iconic Fish Pond. Each flag represents a country of origin for Allen’s international population.

Flags are a symbolic way to recognize and honor different backgrounds.

“It’s been great to build that sense of community even more,” D’Albini said.

For about three years, Allen has participated in Our Heroes’ Tree, a national initiative to recognize service members. Each November, Allen places a Christmas tree in the bookstore to honor veterans. The tree is decorated with red, white and blue lights, American flags and military symbols. Allen students and anyone in the community can add an ornament with a photo of a veteran. Some also include notes.

D’Albini said he hopes to expand next year’s program to include a table to recognize POW/MIA.