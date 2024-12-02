Allen begins interview process

The first of four finalists for Allen Community College president made his case Monday with an on-campus visit, public forum and interviews.

Mark Curtis-Chavez met with about 40 members of the public, including Allen faculty, staff and students, at a forum Monday morning, with another forum scheduled later in the day. He introduced himself and answered questions.

Three other finalists will visit Tuesday through Thursday before the board of trustees meets Friday afternoon to make its selection.

The forums are from 9 to 10 a.m. and from 3 to 4 p.m. in ACC’s Stadler Conference Room.

The public is invited to attend the forums as well as complete feedback forms, which will be reviewed by the ACC board of trustees.

CURTIS-CHAVEZ is provost of the College of DuPage in Illinois and its chief academic officer. In addition, he oversees continuing education, workforce, and the performing and visual arts programs of the McAninch Arts Center.

He introduced himself at the forum, pointing out similarities between Allen and his previous roles with community colleges in Arizona and Illinois. In response to a question about what he’s learned about Allen, Curtis-Chavez said he has experience working at colleges with a high number of international students and a focus on Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs.

He’s also worked to improve enrollment, including at places that faced a decline in population. In 2020, he and his team set a goal to grow enrollment by 5%. After five years, they exceeded that goal with a 25% increase this fall.

He also shared his personal story as the son of a Mexican immigrant “who came here for the American dream.” He grew up in small towns. In second grade, a teacher introduced him to biographies. Soon, he came to school each morning tired from reading with a flashlight under the covers all night. That’s what created a desire within him to learn, and led him to college.

“The commitment that I see from this college to student success is something that’s deep in my bones. And that’s the reason why I’m in community college, because of the mission that we have to serve,” he said.

He and his wife have four sons.