Allen boosts fall enrollment

Allen Community College is welcoming more students this year, including those who are staying in dorms.

It’s a good start and evidence that years of work are starting to pay off, said John Masterson, longtime president who retired in 2022 but returned this summer on an interim basis.

So far, Allen is reporting an enrollment increase of 16%. As of Wednesday morning, 1,914 students were enrolled in 15,911 credit hours. Enrollment numbers won’t be official until the annual “count day” in September and likely will change. The official enrollment last fall was 1,821 students taking 15,092 credit hours.

Much of the increase was attributed to outreach efforts to attract more high school students. The number of high schoolers who are taking college classes through Allen has increased from 363 last year to 414 so far this year. Allen works with more than 50 high schools across Kansas and recently added a position dedicated to that kind of outreach.

Allen also has added several new Career and Technical Education programs.

“The positive thing is that we’re just getting started. These programs are in their infancy. I think we’ll be able to grow because students are more interested in those programs than they were just a few years ago,” he said.

Even attendance on campus has grown, from 331 students last year to 375 as of Wednesday. Classes started Monday.

DORM rooms are full this year, with four rooms in Horton Hall requiring triple occupancy. As of last week, more than 300 students had registered for housing. Some students will be housed at Ballard House, an off-campus residence on West Patterson Street that recently had been used for storage.

Josiah D’Albini, student life director, reminded Allen’s board of trustees that this is the final year of a contract for student housing across Cottonwood Street at Parkford Apartments. Trustees will need to decide what to do about the housing option for the 2025-26 school year.

Over the past year, trustees have discussed the need for improvements to its student housing. The older dormitories such as Horton and Winter halls need significant repairs.

MASTERSON said he spoke with other community college presidents in a joint meeting this week and all said they are experiencing increased enrollment. Masterson said there appears to be some sort of post-COVID resurgence in interest in a community college education.

According to the Kansas Association of Community Colleges, schools across Kansas are reporting an increase in students living on campus as classes resume for the fall semester.

In addition to Allen, other community colleges across the state have reached capacity at their student housing facilities. They include Butler Community College at El Dorado, Garden City Community College, Independence Community College and Kansas City, Kansas, Community College. Labette Community College dorms were 93% full as of Aug. 7 and expected to rise.

The colleges also report increased enrollment but official counts are not yet available.

ALLEN offered a block party Tuesday evening with local businesses and organizations setting up booths at the Student Union to help students find resources in the community. Students visited more than 20 booths. A variety of games and bounce houses were set up outdoors to give students a chance to socialize as they adapt to the college environment.