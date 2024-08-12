Allen bridges the gap

It’s all about connections.

Allen Community College is making an extra effort this year to bridge the gap between its students and the community.

More than 200 college student athletes, law enforcement and others from the community turned out for Allen’s inaugural National Night Out event last week.

If you missed that, another opportunity awaits next week with a “Welcome Back” block party from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, in the Student Center Commons. Area businesses and organizations have been invited to set up tables with information and activities, aimed at connecting students to resources they can use during their time in Allen County.

“It’s a step in the right direction,” Josiah D’Albini, director of student life, said of the events. “We’re getting more momentum and people on campus who want to do more community engagement.”

NATIONAL Night Out is a program to encourage communities to build positive relationships with local law enforcement officers. Allen’s criminal justice studies program sponsored the event. Law enforcement officers from the Iola Police and Allen County Sheriff’s department attended, along with members of the Rotary and Kiwanis clubs.

The national event is on the first Tuesday of August each year, so Allen athletes who arrived on campus early were able to attend. That included members of the men and women’s soccer and cross country teams, and the volleyball team. Nearly 140 students attended, about half the population expected to live in student housing this fall.

D’Albini said he learned about National Night Out from a relative. Anthony Maness, director of ACC’s criminal justice program, agreed to sponsor the event. Members of Allen’s men’s soccer team, from left, Rosmith Messieur of Turks & Caicos, Wisdome Nkwamba of South Africa, Amogelang Mofokeng of South Africa, Elvis Simiyu of Kenya, Luthando Medletshe of South Africa and Gilbert Idiris of England enjoy cheeseburgers, hot dogs and ice cream provided by the school’s food service, Great Western Dining. Nkwamba is a workstudy student with the dining company. Photo by COURTESY OF ALLEN COMMUNITY COLLEGE

“It’s a great way to get students engaged with local law enforcement,” D’Albini said. “These international students don’t know Iola and don’t know our police, or maybe they might not have had positive relationships with police back home. This is a way to connect and support our students.”

By building those relationships, D’Albini and students hope it will encourage members of the community to attend Allen sporting events such as soccer, which tend to draw smaller crowds than home basketball games. In return, students might be encouraged to attend local events such as high school football games, festivals and productions at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.

D’Albini said he was surprised by the turnout last week for a first-time event.

Even so, he hopes to build on future events. Next year, he will invite fire and EMS departments.

“I think it sets a fantastic foundation for what this event can be,” he said.

He also hopes to organize other events and activities to engage and connect students and the community. He noted students took part in the Farm-City Days parade last year and will likely do so again. National Night Out brought law enforcement, Rotary and Kiwanis club members and Allen faculty and staff together with international students for food and activities last week. Courtesy photo

CLASSES START Monday, Aug. 19. There’s still time to enroll.