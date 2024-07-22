Allen, B&W introduce program

HUMBOLDT — Devereaux Sarchet of Yates Center officially signed a letter of intent Saturday to become the first student at a new CNC training program, in a partnership between Allen Community College and B&W Trailer Hitches of Humboldt.

The classes will be taught at B&W, utilitzing state-of-the-art training modules and hands-on learning in new classrooms designed especially for the program. Students will be taught by Allen instructor Randy Misenhelter, an Iola native with an extensive background in machining and manufacturing, including as a manager for area industries and as a business owner.

Area high school students can sign up for the course like any other CTE program. It will be offered at no charge to high school students. ACC also has pledged scholarships for those who pursue a certificate. Students will earn a 17-hour certificate over the course of two semesters. Adults can take the courses if space is available.

B&W hosted an open house and tours of the plant to answer questions and encourage prospective students Saturday.

Devereaux’s interest in CNC comes in part from his mother, Grace, who has worked at B&W for four years. She is now a shift trainer and said she is excited her son is pursuing Allen’s new program.

Devereaux Sarchet of Yates Center signs a letter of intent Saturday to enroll in a new CNC training program.

Devereaux said, “I’m glad I got this opportunity and I really appreciate it.”

Lisa Wicoff, dean of Career and Technical Education (CTE) and industry partnerships for Allen, said about four students were expected to enroll in the program and about 10 have expressed interest. Classes start Aug. 19.

Randy Misenhelter, instructor of a new machining and manufacturing course for Allen Community College at B&W Trailer Hitches in Humboldt, and Matt Aikins, production manager with B&W, offer a tour of the plant during an open house Saturday.

THE PARTNERSHIP came about as Allen shifts focus to more CTE classes, and as industries such as B&W struggle to fill positions.

The machines — CNC stands for “computer numerical control” — use pre-programmed computer software to control precise tools in the manufacture of metal or plastic parts. CNC operators are among the most in-demand positions at area industries.

“We don’t find many experienced operators. We’re training them from the ground up,” Beth Barlow, general manager with B&W Trailer Hitches, said.

B&W has 115 CNC machines and about 85 operators spread over various shifts, with about 22 job openings. Starting wages range from $16 to $18 per hour, depending on the shift. Someone who has certification will earn another $2 per hour.

The new classroom and CNC training modules for the program. CNC training machines are ready for the first group of students when Allen's new machining and manufacturing class begins in August. The machining and manufacturing classroom at B&W Trailer Hitches features old patent drawings.

TO LEARN more about the program, contact Wicoff at 620-901-6301 or email [email protected]. You can request information at allencc.edu/machining