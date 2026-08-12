 | Wed, Aug 12, 2026
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Allen CC partners with Newman University for four-year degree programs

Allen Community College and Newman University have partnered to offer an affordable pathway for ACC students to earn four-year degrees in teaching and business administration.

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Local News

August 12, 2026 - 4:09 PM

Alden Stout, left, vice president of academic affairs at Newman University, signs a memorandum of understanding Tuesday alongside Allen Community College President Dr. Lyvier Leffler for a partnership in which ACC students can earn four-year degrees at Newman without leaving the Allen campus. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

Allen students can now earn a four-year degree without ever leaving campus. The major development is thanks to a new partnership signed Tuesday between Allen Community College and Newman University, a small private Catholic university in Wichita. 

Initially, two pathways will be created: a Bachelor of Arts in Early, Elementary or Secondary Education and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. 

The goal, explained Alden Stout, Newman’s Vice President of Academic Affairs, is to later add additional degree programs based on student…

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