Allen CC partners with Newman University for four-year degree programs

Allen students can now earn a four-year degree without ever leaving campus. The major development is thanks to a new partnership signed Tuesday between Allen Community College and Newman University, a small private Catholic university in Wichita.

Initially, two pathways will be created: a Bachelor of Arts in Early, Elementary or Secondary Education and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

The goal, explained Alden Stout, Newman’s Vice President of Academic Affairs, is to later add additional degree programs based on student…