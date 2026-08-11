Bowlus director braces for budget cuts

The worst is yet to come, Mandy Moyer, director of the Bowlus Fine Arts Center, told USD 257 board of education members Monday evening.

That’s because a reduction in funding by Allen County commissioners won’t take effect until April.

Commissioners recently decided to cut the county’s contribution from a dedicated mill of $207,000 to $150,000. “It’s not going to hurt as much this year as it will next year,” Moyer said.

The county’s reduction in funding remains a major concern for the Bowlus going into the next fiscal year. Moyer said the facility received $39,000 in donations last year and will lose $57,000 in county funding.

Moyer said the Bowlus plans to pursue a fundraising campaign, including a renewed “Raise the Curtain” effort, to help make up some of the lost revenue.

She said a gala could be considered, although it is not her preferred option because of the expense involved in putting on such an event.

JOHN Masterson, board member, cautioned that replacing the lost funding through fundraising will not be easy. “They (county commissioners) seem to think that fundraising is really easy to do,” Masterson said. “It’s not as easy as they think.”

Moyer said the uncertainty surrounding the county’s funding decision made planning difficult for the Bowlus.

Moyer also expressed concern that changes in how the Bowlus is funded could establish a precedent for other community-supported institutions.

She said the Bowlus has relied on funding from multiple sources and that spreading the financial responsibility among those entities has helped keep the facility operating.

Moyer said she’s been assured the City of Iola is not planning to withdraw its support.

Moyer said the Center’s educational programming for students across the county remains central to the facility’s mission.

THE CENTER has already completed two capital projects this year, Moyer noted.

The building’s west wall was repaired and sealed after staff noticed some settling on the south and west sides of the building.

Moyer said the work included addressing an area where the corner had begun to sink slightly.

The Bowlus also completed extensive floor waxing on the office level, including the former choir room, green room, hallway and offices.