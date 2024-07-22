Allen County Fair kicks off Tuesday

A week of fun, food, and festivities begins Tuesday as Allen County’s 131st Annual Fair gets underway.

The fair is a culmination of work that begins months prior. “We start soliciting money and sponsors for the fair beginning in January,” said Andi Garrett, Allen County Fair Association Fundraising and Entertainment Chair.

About a week before the fair opens, preparation begins in the arena. “We work on the arena every night and 4-H members clean up the fairgrounds the Saturday before fair week,” said Garrett.

Attendees to this year’s fair can expect the return of the rodeo. According to Garrett, this will be the first rodeo held at the fair in around five years. She hopes this means a boost to attendance.

“Last year, we had around 1,600 people,” she explained. “With the addition of the rodeo and nice weather conditions, we’re hoping for a larger turnout.”

Inclusion is a big focus of the fair and it is made possible through local sponsors.

“We try really hard to offer as much of the fair as we can for free,” Garrett said. In fact, outside of the $5 ticket cost for the rodeo, meals, and anything bought from vendors, all activities at the fair are free and open to the public. This includes live entertainment hosted throughout the day on Friday and Saturday, the Kiwanis Kiddie Train, face painting, balloon animals, and more.

“We’re thankful to our sponsors. All funding for entertainment has been provided by them,” said Garrett.

Brand new this year a Peddlers Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday. Garrett noted the craft fair is an opportunity to showcase local talent. “We’re excited to see what it brings,” Garrett noted. “It should be fun.” Preparation on the rodeo arena begins more than a week prior to the Allen County Fair. “We are excited to be bringing the rodeo back this year,” said Andi Garrett, Allen County Fair Association Fundraising and Entertainment Chair. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

This year’s fair will boast the usual events, as well. Livestock shows throughout the week give county locals the opportunity to present their hard work and dedication to the care of various animals, including rabbits, poultry, cattle, sheep, swine, and more.

Mutton busting, a crowd favorite, will take place both Friday and Saturday evenings in the rodeo arena, just prior to the McKellips URA/MRCA Rodeo.

This evening’s events will include the Friends of 4-H dinner and Public Style Revue, slated to take place at 6 p.m., at Iola High School. Tomorrow’s events will begin at 9 a.m., at Riverside Park, beginning with the 4-H Horse Show.