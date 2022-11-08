 | Tue, Nov 08, 2022
Allen County lifts burn ban

Rainy weather that brought more than 2 inches of precipitation to parts of Allen County was sufficient to prompt commissioners to lift a burn ban that had been in effect since Sept. 20. Allen County remains in "extreme drought," monitors noted.

Allen County commissioners lifted a burn ban that has been in place for weeks because of drought conditions. 

All of Allen County remains in extreme drought conditions, but some parts of the county received about 2 inches of rain on Friday and more is expected later this week.

Emergency Management Director Jason Trego and Sheriff Bryan Murphy on Tuesday morning recommended the county end its burn ban, which the county implemented on Sept. 20. Commissioners unanimously agreed.

