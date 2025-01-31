Allen president makes debut

The first two weeks of Lyvier Leffler’s term as president of Allen Community College has been a whirlwind of introductions with faculty, staff and students.

On Thursday evening, it was the community’s turn. A “meet and greet” reception for Leffler at Allen brought about two dozen people — business owners, elected leaders, representatives of local organizations and those who were simply curious about the new president.

Kelly Sigg, director of the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce, met Leffler at Thursday’s event. They discussed opportunities for Leffler to get involved in the community, such as attending Chamber coffees and other activities.

“It’s huge to have somebody who wants to be part of our community,” Sigg said. “She seems very interested in everything about Iola and I think that’s wonderful. I think she’ll be a great asset and what a sweet, sweet lady.”

Jennifer Taylor, president of the USD 257 school board, talked to Leffler about ways their educational institutions can work together.

“Our dual credit program with the college is huge and so beneficial for our students. We both agreed how important that program is,” Taylor said. “I am excited to work with her and see what good things we can do together.”

Kelly Sigg, director of the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce, left, talks with Lyvier Lefler. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Leffler spent Thursday evening talking to small groups about a variety of topics, both to get to know members of the community on a personal level and how the college can work with others. She and her husband, Richard Rayburn, moved here from Houston and have been busy settling in.

Leffler said she appreciates the introductions.

“It’s been a joy. The community has been so embracing and warm and welcoming,” she said. “It feels like I’ve known these folks a long time.”

Leffler was hired in December to succeed Bruce Moses, who joined Allen as president in the fall of 2022 but resigned in May 2024. College trustees sought help from a national recruitment firm, ACCT, to launch a search for a new leader. Committee members were presented with 44 applicants from which they narrowed to about a dozen before settling on a “final four,” that visited the campus the first week of December.

A native of rural Iowa, Leffler’s career includes 11 years at Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa, where she served as dean of academic services and director of counseling services. Her credentials include a bachelor of science in psychology and a minor in sociology from Iowa State University, a master of science in counseling from the University of Houston-Clear Lake, and a Ph.D. in educational leadership and policy studies from Iowa State University.

Lyvier Leffler meets with members of the Iola City Council, Nich Lohman and Joelle Shallah, along with others. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

John Masterson, who served as Allen’s president for 30 years and retired in 2022, returned in June to lead the college as interim president while they searched for a new leader. He continued to work at Allen until Friday to help with Leffler’s transition.

“She’s going to be dynamic. She’s excited about the job and about Iola. I’m really thrilled with the selection,” Masterson said.

As for his return to retirement, Masterson said he’s looking forward to getting back to an exercise routine and golfing. He joked that, when he first retired, he had to take a seminar through the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System (KPERS).

“I asked, since I flunked, do I have to repeat that class? I’m going to be better at it (retirement) this time around.”