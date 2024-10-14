Allen sees enrollment bump

Allen Community College added 38 students this fall compared to the previous year, a reversal of fortune after several years of declining enrollment. A total of 1,855 students were enrolled in various programs, including on campus, online and high school students.

It’s a 2.1% bump over last year, when enrollment was 1,817. But compared to five years ago — in 2019, Allen had 2,407 students — the college has since lost 22.9%. This is the first year since then that enrollment has increased.

However, this year’s increase won’t translate to a significant financial boost, Interim President John Masterson said. That’s because students are adding just 100 or so credit hours compared to last fall. The funding formula is built on credit hours.

The additional students seem to be evenly distributed. Allen welcomed a few more international students this year, bringing the total more in line with recent years after it dropped last year. That’s likely because the college made adjustments in financial policies regarding international students, Masterson said.

“We took a little dip last year and then we made some changes,” Masterson said. “Some of the increase was things you probably don’t think about.”

For example, the theater program is growing. Masterson attributes that to a new direction, with director Tricia Stogsdill adding a film element to the program. Stogsdill’s husband, John Leahy, was hired at last week’s board of trustees meeting to be the new technical theater director. That gives students new opportunities for jobs in the performing arts, Masterson said.

Iola High School also drew more students, with about 25 more high schoolers taking college classes this year.

THE INCREASED enrollment likely doesn’t yet reflect the college’s recent investment in Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs. The board of trustees approved spending up to $12 million for a new CTE facility and maintenance building.

The college has added a variety of CTE programs such as a new partnership to train CNC machinists at B&W Trailer Hitches, and expanded existing programs such as early childhood education and allied health.

Masterson expects it will take three to four years for Allen to build its reputation for CTE.

“It’s like a new athletic team. I don’t expect big results for three-to-four years until you really develop it,” he said. “We’re still betting on CTE to come through. There’s an outlet of money and time, you get people in place then advertise programs and recruit students. So it’s a multi-year process.”

The college also is reaching out to additional high schools to recruit for its CTE programs.

MASTERSON also said he hopes the college maintains its commitment to general education courses as well. He recalled when he was young and planning his future. He knew he wanted to be a coach, and learned he had to go through at least four years of college first, rather than simply obtaining a certificate and going straight to work.

“That’s always in the back of my mind,” he said. “General education courses make you a better speaker, a better writer and a better thinker. It all comes together to produce a quality citizen and we need all those skills.”

The challenge for Allen remains to attract students to a variety of programs, including those where they can earn certificates and go directly to work, and to encourage them to continue an education.