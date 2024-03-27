Allen students use film to explore ‘The Ocean Inside’

Director Maddie Hogden hopes viewers will feel “The Ocean Inside,” a short film that is the first production offered by Allen Community College’s newly minted Theatre and Film Department.

“It’s a movement piece,” Hogden said. “We wanted to show our struggles. Everybody goes through something but at the end of the day, we’re all here for each other.”

The college will offer a special premiere event to debut “The Ocean Inside” at 7 p.m. Friday at the Allen Theater. It’s a chance for students to dress up, walk the “Red Devil Carpet” and view the film. There’s no charge to attend and the event will include refreshments, behind-the-scenes footage and an opportunity to ask questions and talk to the creative team.