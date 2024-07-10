Area boutiques join forces for SEK event

Four communities — Iola, Humboldt, Yates Center and Le Roy — will team up Saturday to offer the latest in fashion trends along with fun activities, sweet deals and giveaways.

The SEK Sweet Summertime Boutique Crawl encourages visitors to travel between the four communities to visit clothing boutiques. Stops are Jae & Co at Humboldt, Market 64+75 in Yates Center, Audacious Boutique in Iola and Valley Blade Boutique in Le Roy. The idea is to show customers the quality and variety of products available right here in Southeast Kansas.

“We have so many great small businesses here within 20 miles of each other, offering all kinds of items for women, men, kids and even for pets, as well as sporting goods. Most things you need, you can get locally,” Toni Manbeck, owner of Audacious Boutique, said. “Showing people what we have to offer in Southeast Kansas is what it’s all about.”

Each business offers something different, not just in the types of products available but also special games or giveaways. At each store, participants can enter a drawing for special prizes.

• Audacious Boutique, 19 S. Jefferson Ave., Iola, is featuring a display from Banks & Co., which offers t-shirts and a customized line of “trucker patches” that can be displayed on hats, bags or clothing. Audacious is promoting a special for “buy one, get one 30% off” for everything in the store. It is contributing a Finch Berry self care gift set and Sahira necklace for the drawing.

• Jae & Co, 818 Bridge St., Humboldt, will offer a $50 gift card and other prizes.

• Market 54+75, 109 W. Mary St., in Yates Center, says “Let’s Flamingle!” with its flamingo-themed summer celebration. Displays include Bella Infinity Links jewelry and Glass House Floral, which offers a “succulent bar” and drawings for a Tyler High Maintenance gift set including a candle, laundry soap and lotion. Market 54+75 is giving away a $50 gift card, hand soap and lotion gift set, and a beach tote.

• Valley Blade, 609 S. Main St., Le Roy, is celebrating “Christmas in July” with sno cones, free gift wrapping and specials on items such as Sister Spendid Tees and Main and Central Merc gifts. Some lucky visitors can win a $25 gift card, sunglasses, hat, wallet, candle and a hair claw.