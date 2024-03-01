Art exhibit documents life ‘From the Seat of a Bike’

They’re not simply pictures of beautiful sunsets and cows grazing in fields across Kansas — they’re snapshots of a passionate journey. The collection of photos that comprise the “From the Seat of a Bike” exhibit at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center tell the story of artist WenDee Rowe’s desire to explore her home state.

WenDee Rowe Courtesy photo

At age 66, Rowe has been documenting her gravel bike rides for three years. “I started getting into gravel biking when I turned 60. On my 60th birthday, I rode nine miles and just about died,” she laughed. Gravel biking has given her the opportunity to slow down and appreciate all the unique geography Kansas has to offer.

She began her artistic journey by sharing photos of her rides on social media. Eventually, a friend suggested she consider doing an exhibit. “I liked the idea and so I designed my exhibit to mirror the way it looks on Facebook,” she said. “I show my pictures with vignettes. Some of them are of crops, different seasons, or dogs I meet on the road.”