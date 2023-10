Erik Larson, a six-time New York Times bestseller, will be in Iola Saturday as part of the Bowlus Fine Arts Center’s Speaker Series.

Tickets for Larson’s 7 p.m. show in the Bowlus auditorium sell for $17 for adults and $10 for students, and are available at bowluscenter.org.

Larson is a journalist who pens mostly nonfiction books.