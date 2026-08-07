Authorities searching for YC woman

YATES CENTER — The Yates Center Police Department and Kansas Bureau of Investigation have appealed to the public’s help to locate Tava Glover of Yates Center.

The 44-year-old woman last made contact with her family on Tuesday, according to a KBI Facebook post, when she was expected to be driving home to Yates Center from Kansas City.

The Miami (Okla.) Police Department announced Thursday evening that Glover had been contacted by officers there early Wednesday morning.

She may still be near Miami, or may have traveled to Pittsburg or Ottawa since Tuesday, the KBI post reported.

Glover has been diagnosed with a serious medical condition and is without necessary medication

She is 5 feet, 4 inches, tall, and weighs around 174 pounds. She has light brown hair and hazel eyes.

Officers recommend anyone who knows of Glover’s whereabouts to reach out to the YCPD at (620) 625-8640.