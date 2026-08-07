Davis sentenced in Humboldt killing

Malachi Davis, convicted of voluntary manslaughter following the March 8 shooting death of John Kent of Humboldt, will spend six years in prison for the crime.

Judge Daniel Creitz handed down the sentence this week in Allen County District Court.

Originally charged with second-degree murder, Davis pleaded no contest to the reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter in June.

Davis, of Humboldt, was accused of gunning down Kent following an altercation between Davis and his girlfriend near the intersection of 10th and Sycamore streets in Humboldt.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation reported the girlfriend sought refuge with a neighbor, who then contacted Kent, 43.

Kent’s arrival resulted in a verbal confrontation with Davis, who fired a single shot from his vehicle, striking Kent in the chest.

Kent was transported via ambulance to Allen County Regional Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Davis fled the scene following the shooting. Multiple law enforcement agencies began searching for the suspect before he was arrested about 3½ hours later near Moran.

Davis will be subject to 36 months of post-release supervision after his prison sentence concludes.