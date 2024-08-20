Bowlus to offer an auction experience

The arts bring people together, so it seems fitting that a benefit auction to raise money for the Bowlus Fine Arts Center’s 60th anniversary should focus on shared experiences.
“We want something special and unique, that falls in line with the Bowlus’s mission to offer art, culture, entertainment, education and family activities,” Traci Plumlee, a volunteer who is helping to organize the auction, said.
Consider just a few items expected to be on the auction block:
• A five-night stay for four at a luxury condo in New York City
• A three-night trip for four to Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail, with dinner, tours and tastings at three distilleries
• A private distillery tour with whisky tasting and dinner for 10 in Kansas City, Mo.
• A floral design class in Humboldt
• An elegant dinner party (and optional murder mystery) at the historic Northrup House in Iola
• Name a drink for the menu at The Hitching Post
• Local Airbnb stays
• Jewelry
• Artwork and photography, with original pieces by area residents (including a Gary Hawk painting)
• Naming rights for the green room at the Bowlus for one year and a book signed by all of the performers for the season
THE auction is part of the Bowlus’s 60th anniversary gala on Sept. 14. The event includes a sold-out dinner, a reception with hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar, and a concert with an ABBA tribute band.
The auction is actually a three-part event.
A live auction will occur during intermission of the concert and feature some of the bigger items, such as the out-of-state trips and naming rights for the green room.
A silent auction is offered during a dinner and reception before the concert. Guests can view the items and submit bids.
An online auction opens Sept. 10 and closes Sept. 24. It allows the Bowlus to reach a broader group of supporters, including those unable to attend the gala or missed out on winning an item during the other auctions.
A few items, such as the tours, must meet a minimum donation amount.
There’s still time to contribute. Auction items can be submitted up until Aug. 29 in order to meet promotional deadlines for the anniversary event.
Other items will also be accepted until Sept. 10; those items are more likely to be included in the online auction.
To arrange a donation, call the Bowlus at 620-365-4765.
EARLY RESPONSE to the auction has been encouraging, Plumlee said. She encourages area residents to step into their attics or closets to look for fine art or items that might be valuable to others. Think “estate sale” rather than “garage sale.”
“Maybe you inherited something that doesn’t fit your style, or maybe your child isn’t taking band anymore but you still have their saxophone,” she suggested. “Not everyone can afford to make a cash donation, but maybe they have something of value they don’t necessarily want to keep, and they’re happy to see it go to someone who will love it while supporting a good cause.”
Area businesses also are encouraged to “think outside the box” when making donations.
“Our small businesses get asked to donate to a lot of good causes, so we want to tap into those resources in a different way. Instead of a gift certificate, come up with fun experiences. Utilize your time and talent in a different way,” she suggested.
