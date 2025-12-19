Burned, but not broken

A blaze at Colony Community Church, 322 S. Garfield St., destroyed the church on Dec. 26, 2025. In the months since, the community has rallied together to rebuild. Register file photo

As flames tore through Colony Community Church on Dec. 26, 2024, an unlikely message stood amid the destruction.

On the church marquee, framed by smoke and fire, were words that would define the months ahead: “Be joyful in hope. Patient in affliction & faithful in prayer.” Nearly a year later, that marquee’s message is taking physical form.

The fire, later determined to be arson committed by a 16-year-old Colony youth, reduced the church to ruins. Almost immediately following the fire, it was announced the church would rebuild. Jeff Dieker, left, and Steve Bubna, the church’s former pastor, install a door leading into the sanctuary. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

Construction is now in its final stages, with an expected completion around March, possibly in time for Easter.

“We’ve got some flooring, trim, cabinets and plumbing to finish up,” said church member Jeff Dieker, who has played a key role in overseeing the rebuild. “We also want to run some cement outside — it just takes a while.”

For Dieker, who has been a member of Colony Community Church for about 10 years and serves on its board of trustees, the project has been personal.

After 35 years as a pharmacist and partner at Iola Pharmacy before retiring, he found it a natural fit to take a leadership role in the church’s rebuild. A mounted stained glass window is a striking feature of the sanctuary. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

WHILE the fire occurred in late December, actual construction did not begin until Aug. 4.

The church’s progress has been swift.

“We’ve gotten a lot done since then,” Dieker said.

The project has been anything but a typical contractor-led build.

Instead, it has been a true community effort. A local builder, Seth Miller, handled the framing, while many other elements were completed by volunteers and local families.

“There’s not one particular company,” Dieker explained. “It’s kind of been an effort by many.”

Inside, the new church has been designed with both simplicity and flexibility in mind. The building will include two classrooms, a kitchen area for monthly breakfasts and dinners, pantry storage, offices, and a worship space designed to seat at least 100.

Weekly attendance typically averages around 60, with holidays and special events drawing larger crowds. The empty sanctuary will eventually be filled with seating and a pulpit. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

Dieker noted that a large upstairs space will be used for storage.