Businesses secure solar grants

A host of southeast Kansas businesses are going green with the help of grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Grow at Eden, Sonic Drive-In, and Iola Pharmacy, Inc. are three local businesses receiving grants. A total of 54 projects statewide were assisted in the latest round of funding, totaling almost $6 million in investments.

The grants are part of the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) that helps agricultural producers and rural small business owners expand their use of wind, solar, geothermal, and small hydropower energy through energy efficient improvements. The grant pays 50% of the cost of the solar panels, engineering, and installation.

Daniel Zywietz, co-founder of SEK Solar, has been a driving force in getting the funds for the region. “I’ve submitted 40 applications for southeast Kansas and 35 have been approved,” said Zywietz. “That’s a 90% approval rate.”

Of those, Zywietz noted 10 solar panel systems have been installed with “another three or four to be installed in the upcoming months.”

“Five or six are already up and running in Chanute,” he added.

After a grant is awarded, it typically takes four to five months to get a project completed.

Farmers were eligible for the grant if 50% or more of their income came from farming. Small businesses were eligible as long as they were for-profit.

Zywietz has the application process down to a fine art. This includes doing a site survey, asking questions about environmental storage tanks and ownership, and filling out the grant forms.

“The process went great,” said Iola Pharmacy co-owner Bill Walden. “He (Zywietz) did the majority of the work. We just had to fill out a small portion.” Walden noted that he and his wife are big proponents of using renewable energy, including driving electric vehicles.

The pharmacy was awarded a $99,540 grant to help purchase and install a 71.1 kW solar system. The project is expected to replace 99,645 kWh of electricity per year — enough energy to power nine homes. “It will definitely help with the cost of utilities,” said Walden.

Grow at Eden childcare center received two grants through the program. The first, a $35,400 grant, will go toward the purchase and installation of a 24 kW solar photovoltaic system. The project is expected to replace 29,260 kWh of electricity per year. The second grant of $12,258 will assist in installing an upgraded heating, ventilation, and cooling system. This project is expected to replace 29,260 kWh of electricity per year.

Sonic Drive-In will use a $97,500 grant to assist with the installation of a 60 kW solar system. It is expected to replace 81,710 kWh per year, enough energy to power six homes.

Calvin Parker, of rural Iola, was a recipient of the funding early in the grant process. In September, he received $6,912 to help him pay for a solar panel project for his greenhouse. Parker noted at the time that Kansas has been a tough sell on solar energy. “We’re so far behind, it’s not even funny,” he said. “My son told me that we’ve got to be going in the direction of renewable energy. This isn’t the total answer, but it’s a start.”

THE FARM BILL usually allocates REAP $40 million to $50 million per year. In the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), they got close to a billion dollars in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2023, those funds sat at $360 million. Last year, it was down to $170 million.

Unfortunately, says Zywietz, this funding will no longer be available for future projects. “These funds are pretty much gone and future funding of it was paused this week by executive order,” said Zywietz.