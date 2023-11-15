Area businesses win grants for solar projects

Cleaner Greener Future (CGF), a Parsons-based renewable energy consultancy, announced this week its role in securing U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development grants for five local businesses as part of a $4.21 million initiative to empower rural small businesses and agricultural producers.

Successful grants were awarded to:

• Jock’s Nitch Inc. in Pittsburg: A grant of $50,668 for a 46.41-kilowatt solar photovoltaic system, expected to replace 97% of the company’s energy usage.