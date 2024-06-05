Camp Firelight VBS

Marmaton Community Vacation Bible School has seen exceptional attendance this week, according to organizer Kelci Botts. “Today, we had 62 in attendance,” she noted Wednesday morning. The week-long summer camp runs through Friday, from 9 to 11 a.m. each day. The Moran United Methodist Church plays host to children age 6 to 12, while 4- and 5-year-olds attend VBS at Moran Christian Church. This year’s theme is “Camp Firelight” and each day consists of three sessions: crafts, recreation, and a lesson. The morning starts off with music and dancing, before breaking off into the sessions.

Children sing praise songs prior to breaking into sessions Wednesday morning at Vacation Bible School in Moran. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register Those in attendance at VBS Wednesday morning stop for a photo on the steps of Moran Methodist Church. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register Moran Methodist Church is decorated to fit the week-long Vacation Bible School theme — Camp Firelight. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register 3 photos