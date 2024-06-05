Camp Firelight VBS

Marmaton Community Vacation Bible School has seen exceptional attendance this week, according to organizer Kelci Botts. “Today, we had 62 in attendance,” she noted Wednesday morning. The week-long summer camp runs through Friday, from 9 to 11 a.m. each day. The Moran United Methodist Church plays host to children age 6 to 12, while 4- and 5-year-olds attend VBS at Moran Christian Church. This year’s theme is “Camp Firelight” and each day consists of three sessions: crafts, recreation, and a lesson. The morning starts off with music and dancing, before breaking off into the sessions.
