Captivated by coral: Area man starts business

Matt Troyer believes in second chances. Through hard work and determination, the 32-year-old from Burlington was granted one himself. Matt Troyer Courtesy photo

“Less than two years ago I was sitting inside of a prison cell in Lansing Correctional Facility,” he said. Now, he is the owner of Captivative Coral SEK, an online business that sells coral and a vast assortment of saltwater fish.

Troyer notes that he got himself “into a little trouble a handful of years ago,” but is on a path of redemption and enjoying it to the fullest.

His business started out as a hobby about a decade ago when Troyer became enamored with the world of freshwater fish, an easy jumping-off point for beginners. “You can buy a tank, water conditioner, and fish all at the same place,” he noted.

From there he delved into saltwater aquatics. “There’s not nearly the same amount of fun or opportunities with freshwater like there is with saltwater,” he said. At first, the hobby was intimidating with a steep learning curve about aquatic life.

Turning the hobby into a business came about as a means to explore more varieties of fish and coral. “This has been a really phenomenal outlet for being able to see as much coral and fish as I possibly can,” he said. “The only way you can realistically do that is to sell it, because you rotate through stock. That was a big reason I got into this business. I want to see more of this stuff. As a hobbyist, you can’t do it like that.”

In May 2024, Troyer took the leap and started the business. “Items are really expensive in this hobby,” he said. “I wanted to see what I could do to get some coral and fish out to people for cheaper — save people some money.” As the business’ name suggests, he specializes in coral, aquaculture, and saltwater fish. Matt Troyer, along with his girlfriend Emaleigh Henderson, started his coral and fish business in May 2024. Courtesy photo

AQUACULTURE — the practice of raising fish and aquatic plants in controlled environments — is the heart of the business. Troyer will grow the coral and, when it gets big enough, divides it up to sell.

“I’ll still keep a good chunk of it to continue growing,” he explained. “It’s pretty simple. For the most part, we are just like anyone else who is retailing anything. We buy stuff at wholesale then mark it up a little bit so we can turn a little profit.” Helping him on this journey is his girlfriend, 28-year-old Emaleigh Henderson. Outside of Captivative Coral SEK, Henderson works as a teacher at Iola Elementary School.

Troyer says his favorite fish is his gem tang — a rare, black fish with white spots and a yellow tail that is native to the Western Indian Ocean. They are relatively expensive and usually run about $1,000. In total, he has well over 100 fish. They are all housed in tanks ranging from 50 gallons to 180 gallons as well as several smaller ones.

Twice a week Troyer hosts live sales on Captivative Coral SEK’s Facebook page.

When he’s not growing coral and taking care of fish, Troyer works in carpentry and masonry. “When I started Captivative Coral SEK, I was doing carpentry work for Suburban Contracting out of Burlington,” he noted. He also works in masonry with a union in Kansas City. Matt Troyer sells unique coral, like the one pictured, through his online business Captivative Coral SEK. Courtesy photo

“This was just something that has always been a passion that I’ve had,” said Troyer. “I hope this serves as motivation for anyone who feels as though their criminal history holds them back. The only thing that will hold them back will be themselves.”