CASA group readies for fundraiser

The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program of the 31st Judicial District will host their annual Father’s Day Charity Golf Tournament Saturday. The event serves as a fundraiser for the program that serves abused and neglected children through the court system in Allen, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson counties.

Marie Parker, CASA administrative assistant, notes the tournament is intentionally on Father’s Day weekend. “We try to honor our fathers this way,” she said.

This Saturday’s event will be the 18th annual tournament. Aimee Daniels, CASA director, acknowledged that the tournament is made possible by generous sponsors. “Some of them have stuck with us for a long time,” she said.

To the sponsors, it’s a no-brainer. “We’re happy to sponsor CASA because they support kids who need help,” said Blake Appling of Twin Motors Ford. Mike Waldman, Community National Bank & Trust, echoes this sentiment. “CASA helps children who have no voice and are victims of terrible circumstances,” said Waldman. “Turning our backs on those children is not an option.”

All of the sponsors are in agreement — CASA is a worthy cause for community donations. “They are helping kids — it’s an easy choice,” said Mike Byers of Monarch Cement. “Everybody is all in if you can help kids.”

This year’s underwriter sponsor is the Porter Family.

Platinum sponsors include Southern Star Gas Pipeline, Community National Bank & Trust, and Hofer, Hofer & Associates.

Gold sponsors are Manbeck Law Office, State Street Liquor, Ash Grove Cement, Nelson Quarries, Monarch Cement, American Family Insurance, Twin Motors Ford, Farm Bureau Financial Services, State Farm Insurance, and Wyoming Daniels Clan.

Teams will participate in a shotgun tee-off at the Allen County Country Club at 9 a.m. There will be two teams per hole throughout the course, playing 18 holes. “Most of the players will play nine holes, then stop in the clubhouse to have lunch,” said Daniels. This year’s lunch will be available from 11:15 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Daniels noted that all the food has been donated for the event.

“G&W and Bolling’s Moran Locker donated the meat for the pulled pork,” she said. “Bank of Commerce, in Chanute, and Our Market in Humboldt are donating the rest of the food.”

She added that Cynthia Jacobson, vice-president of student life at Allen Community College, is providing the desserts. CASA advocates are doing the cooking and smoking of the meat for the event.

“The tournament usually nets CASA about $15,000 to $20,000 with all the rest of the sponsors, players and donations,” added Daniels. Tournament registration begins at 7:30 a.m., Saturday. For more information or to learn more about becoming a volunteer for CASA, call 620-365-1448 or email [email protected].