 | Sat, Nov 13, 2021
Menu Search Log in

CDC shifts pandemic goals away from reaching herd immunity

The Centers For Disease Control have set aside herd immunity as a goal for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The effects are worrisome for those who fear Americans will be less inclined to get the vaccination.

By

Local News

November 12, 2021 - 3:21 PM

A nurse delivers a COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile clinic at Eagle Rock High School. Amid struggles to improve vaccination rates, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shifted away from herd immunity as a national target for ending the pandemic. Photo by Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS

Since the earliest days of the pandemic, there has been one collective goal for bringing it to an end: achieving herd immunity. That’s when so many people are immune to a virus that it runs out of potential hosts to infect, causing an outbreak to sputter out.

Many Americans embraced the novel farmyard phrase, and with it, the projection that once 70% to 80% or 85% of the population was vaccinated against COVID-19, the virus would go away and the pandemic would be over.

Now the herd is restless. And experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have set aside herd immunity as a national goal.

Related
May 6, 2021
April 22, 2021
April 6, 2021
March 10, 2021
Most Popular