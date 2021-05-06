Herd immunity for United States likely out of reach

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have collectively focused on that point in the future when so many people have been inoculated or have obtained natural immunity, normal life could resume and this painful period would dissolve into the mists of history.

But it seems that this magical moment in which the U.S. hits “herd immunity” and COVID-19 is stopped dead in its tracks isn’t likely to happen soon, if ever.

Top health experts now say that due to a combination of waning demand for vaccines, uneven vaccination levels across the country and the spread of more contagious strains, the U.S. may have to live with COVID-19 for the foreseeable future. It’s not terribly surprising news, given the politicization of the fight against the pandemic, but it’s disappointing. And it should spur leaders in government, commerce and the community to do more to rekindle the public’s interest in getting inoculated.